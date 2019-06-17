National WWII Museum offering PT-305 boat tours in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The National WWII Museum is bringing a piece of history to the Bay. For two days, June 22-23, PT-305 will dock in the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor. It's the only fully restored and operational combat-veteran patrol-torpedo boat in existence.
Deck tours aboard PT-305 will be available for adults ($12) and children and military ($10). Tickets will be sold on-site only. Note that the boat is not ADA accessible and guests must be eight years or older to step aboard the vessel.
WHEN:
Saturday, June 22, 2019 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 23, 2019 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor (100 Jody Compretta Drive, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520)
MORE INFO:
Call (504) 528-1944 x 402
