National WWII Museum offering PT-305 boat tours in Bay St. Louis

National WWII Museum offering PT-305 boat tours in Bay St. Louis
PT-305 rides again on her home waters of Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: National WWII Museum)
By WLOX Staff | June 17, 2019 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 12:27 PM

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The National WWII Museum is bringing a piece of history to the Bay. For two days, June 22-23, PT-305 will dock in the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor. It's the only fully restored and operational combat-veteran patrol-torpedo boat in existence.

Deck tours aboard PT-305 will be available for adults ($12) and children and military ($10). Tickets will be sold on-site only. Note that the boat is not ADA accessible and guests must be eight years or older to step aboard the vessel.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 22, 2019 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 23, 2019 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor (100 Jody Compretta Drive, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520)

MORE INFO:

Call (504) 528-1944 x 402

Visit www.nationalww2museum.org

PT-305 inside her new permanent home: a custom-built boathouse located at Lakeshore Landing.
PT-305 inside her new permanent home: a custom-built boathouse located at Lakeshore Landing. (Source: Frank L Aymami III)

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.