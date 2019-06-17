MGM Park concessions giving back to the community

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Nothing goes better with baseball than a hot dog, peanuts and soft drink. But at MGM Park, the folks in the concession stands have skin in the game.
This program is like no other. It provides financial assistance for the guys and gals behind the counter.
Spectra Food Services provides concessions for fans at MGM Park, but they are most proud of the service they provide for the community.
“We have non-profit groups that work for us," said Debbie Woodham, Spectra general manager. "So, they get a percentage of what they sell for us, and in that, it gives us an opportunity to support the community.”
The program mainly focuses on helping traveling sports teams.
“It gives us a chance to support the future athletes. It takes care of their uniforms, the trips that they might make, any of that," Woodham said. “So, it’s just an opportunity for us to be a part of the community, and we’re really excited.”
However, sports teams aren’t the only groups that benefit.
“We’ve got a lot of softball groups. We’ve got a Navy group, and then we also have a Gulfport youth group,” Woodham told WLOX.
Bailey Haller, who plays softball with Overdrive, said this program is a big help for her team.
“It helps us tremendously. Throughout the years, this has helped us cover the majority of our expenses," said Haller. "It goes towards our travel, our hotel rooms, our uniforms and anything that our softball team needs. We try and cover that working the concession stands.”
The work, Haller said, does more for the team than merely cover expenses.
“This helps you in further jobs. It teaches you responsibility, and it teaches you to work with others. You have to depend on yourself as well as others to run this concession stand well,” Haller said.
Overdrive is the organization that will be working concessions during the All-Star games. They are a travel softball team based right here on the Gulf Coast. Allen Marsland was the head coach that started the organization. Sadly, he passed away on June 2nd.
Bailey said the organization is going to continue playing softball and will do it in Marsland’s memory.
