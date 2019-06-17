It’s go time for MGM Park grounds crew

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As far as the MGM grounds crew is concerned, the grass is never greener on the other side. Quince Landry and his staff have taken their turf game to the next level for the all-star festivities.
Outlining the batter’s box at home plate may seem like a mundane task, but not to this crew, especially if the lines are blurred.
Since the Southern League’s best are rolling into town for all-star festivities, the MGM Park grounds crew will leave no base unturned to make sure this field of dreams is in extraordinary shape.
"We want everything to be as perfect as it can be from top to bottom. We really want to make this event memorable for players, fans, coaches,” Landry said. "Anytime you see something not bounce perfect, anytime you see somebody slip of something like that, you really want to go check it out.”
That becomes more evident as the eyes of the league are fixed on MGM Park.
"The higher ups in the Southern League want to watch their best prospects go against the other good prospects, so we really want our field to be poppin and look nice and play perfect,” Landry added. “That way it shows hey, even though we’re in Double-A, things are perfect and things are going down there.”
