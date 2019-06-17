Hancock County man charged with homicide after fatal crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hancock County man has been arrested and charged with homicide after a crash last month killed a 67-year-old man.
Donald Joshua Mauffray was arrested last week and charged with homicide while in the commission of a misdemeanor. That homicide charge is connected to the death of Ronnie Grant Ladner of Kiln.
Authorities say Ladner was killed May 7 when his vehicle was hit head-on by a vehicle driven by Mauffray. The wreck happened on Fenton Dedeaux Road.
Hancock County investigators say they have video of the collision which shows that Mauffray did not do anything to avoid the crash.
According to Investigator Glenn Grannan, Mauffray’s license had been suspended for quite some time before the fatal wreck.
“He has a horrific driving record," said Grannan. "He does not have a driver’s license. He has not had one in sometime. He showed a blatant disregard for the rules of the road.”
Mauffray evaded authorities but was discovered last week at a home in Saucier and taken into custody. He is charged with homicide while committing a misdemeanor, motor vehicle eluding law enforcement officers with failure to stop, and tampering with physical evidence.
