Summer Fair offers special Father’s Day discount

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday is the last day for residents and visitors to enjoy the 33rd annual South Mississippi Summer Fair. Sunday is also Father’s Day, and what better way to celebrate than to combine the two?
On June 16, the fair is offering $15 unlimited ride armbands. That includes admission, unlimited fair rides and several shows and exhibitions. Armbands were $28 before Sunday.
Admission without wristbands is $5. There will be two sessions for Sunday’s Father’s Day special from 1-5 p.m. and from 5-9 p.m.
