Statue is a lasting tribute to Sophia, others lost to DIPG

“When Sophia was born, I didn’t know if I was ready to be a father, and that first time I held her it just felt like it was meant to be, and now she’s not here any more so it’s tough," he said. "You have these holidays that come up, and Father’s Day is on Sunday so that’s a nightmare, and all the fathers who have lost a child...” Myers’s voice trailed off as his eyes swelled with tears. A pain in his heart, no one can know.