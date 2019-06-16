Sewer line work to to close portion of Ingalls Ave in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Beginning Monday morning, both directions of traffic will be closed on Ingalls Avenue in Pascagoula.
Work to repair failures of the sewer line will take place between Woodhaven and 22nd streets. A detour around the work will be installed at 22nd and Eden streets. Residents in the area can expect an increase in traffic.
If the sewer failure is quickly located and fixed, the City of Pascagoula expects the work to take roughly two to three days. However, if the damage is more extensive than anticipated, those traveling on Ingalls Avenue east of 22nd Street should expect to continue to take the detour around the work.
If it will take more than two to three days, the city will work to reopen at least one in each direction if possible.
