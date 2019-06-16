Pop up movie event in Goldin Park draws dozens of residents

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Goldin Park played host to community members from all over Gulfport. Dozens of people showed up to play games and watch the superhero blockbuster Aquaman Saturday night.
Several children gathered to enjoy some friendly competition while waiting for the movie to begin. Yet all the waiting made them more eager for the movie.
“I’m actually excited. I don’t even know who stars in it or anything. i just want to see it and have fun with my friends and brothers and everything,” said one participant.
He wasn’t the only one having a good time.
“Yep, I am enjoying tonight... It’s about to be 82 degrees. Hopefully, the wind is still out because it is going to be really hot. I’ve never seen Aquaman, so I am excited to see it. I heard there was free popcorn out tonight, so I’m excited for that,” said participant Makayla Causey.
Makayla brought along many of her family members. While they played Jenga and ate free popcorn, dozens of kids ran around enjoying the nice weather. They weren’t the only ones participating in the fun. Many cops from the Blue Crew came out to interact with the community.
“Having the opportunity to do something other than police work... getting to work with the community and the kids and being able to influence them in a positive light,” said Blue Crew member Jason Ducre.
Their attendance was appreciated by more than just the kids.
“I think it is a good thing because our kids need to see positive role models. The Blue Crew being here that will get them to understand that policeman aren’t bad. That they are there to help them, and I think that is a good idea," said Deidra Davis.
Davis works as the executive director for the Gulf Coast Youth Association and was critical in helping provide Goldin Park as a location for the Main Street event. The free event drew many residents to the field, and Gulfport Main Street expects to put on more pop up movie events in the near future.
