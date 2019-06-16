Families celebrate dad with a trip to the beach

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi beach was a hot spot for families this Father’s Day.
It’s where the Lasseigne brothers spent the day braving the heat to celebrate dear old dad.
“He does a lot of stuff for us, and he brings me to my baseball practices whenever I have them and his swim practices too," said Noah Lasseigne.
Dads can’t deny that the family time is better than any material gift. One family from Louisiana decided to extend their Father’s Day weekend trip to spend a day together on the beach.
There was also Dexter Wilhite and his family, also from Louisiana, who visited the beach to shoot a music video for the family’s gospel rap group Turn Up for Christ.
“Just to see them have fun and just be together, can’t ask for nothing more than that," Wilhite said.
Sometimes it can be hard for some to pinpoint why their dear old dad is the best.
“Well...because...I just love him," said Merolyn Gallagher about her “pappy.”
However, the message of love and appreciation is still the same.
“The opportunity to just be with you is amazing, so I just want to say Happy Father’s Day," said Grant Lasseigne.
