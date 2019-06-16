Blow Fly Inn hosts meet and greet for JoJo the kangaroo

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport residents got a chance to meet JoJo the kangaroo, just a week after his disappearance led to a 2-day search.
It’s what will be remembered as Gulfport’s Great Kangaroo Escape.
“The people were looking for miles around, but still that kangaroo could not be found. We’re talking JoJo," sang Kim Hanson as she performed at a meet and greet on Saturday.
The Blow Fly Inn hosted the event, which helped find JoJo to see the speedy marsupial in person. JoJo stayed out of the sun and hung out in a trailer while people said their hellos.
“This is what this is about, just to say thank you. We could not have done it without the support of the community," said Jourdan Hartshorn, an administrator on the Bring JoJo Home Facebook page.
“I felt real comfort in knowing that there were people every single block, every single street searching," said Cody Breland, JoJo’s owner, as he addressed the crowd.
People shared their experience looking for the kangaroo. Last week, boots hit the ground in the Bayou View area as people, law enforcement and animal control spent hours trying to bring JoJo home.
“I couldn’t go anywhere. I couldn’t go to the grocery store. I sat on the floor in the dining room watching out the window for the kangaroo,” said Rhonda Leary, a Gulfport resident.
“Everybody was concerned about him crossing the canal that were were trying to keep an eye out for him over there," explained resident Melanie Kidd.
When news broke that JoJo was found, it was as if the whole city breathed a sigh of relief.
“We put so much energy and love searching for him. We wanted to see him. We wanted to make sure that he was okay," Kidd explained.
Now that JoJo is safe and sound, what would he say to guests at his meet and greet?
Breland answered, “He would probably tell everybody thank you for finding him because I knew as soon as he got home, he ran to that water and food bowl.”
Residents said the event brought closure to the wild chase that reminded them that there is strength in numbers.
"The odd thing of a kangaroo jumping around Gulfport brought thousands of people. Internationally, it got recognized. It’s just pretty cool how it became a big old family,” Hartshorn said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.