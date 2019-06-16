Authorities searching for missing probationer

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is looking for a probationer who ran from a Pascagoula facility.
Officials said Clifford Mann, 39, ran from the Pascagoula Restitution Center around 11:30 Sunday morning.
Mann was convicted for theft of a motor vehicle in Jackson County. Mann is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing about 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If you see Mann, contact MDOC at 662-745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.