Authorities searching for missing probationer
By WLOX Staff | June 16, 2019 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 3:43 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is looking for a probationer who ran from a Pascagoula facility.

Officials said Clifford Mann, 39, ran from the Pascagoula Restitution Center around 11:30 Sunday morning.

Mann was convicted for theft of a motor vehicle in Jackson County. Mann is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing about 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you see Mann, contact MDOC at 662-745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

