Annual River Jamboree draws big crowd

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s annual River Jamboree saw another successful year. Main Street near City Hall was packed Saturday as people enjoyed the event.
“I love to walk around and test all the food that they have to test," said Dorine Lynn.
“Support,” added Arielle Golden.
Lynn lives in Moss Point and said she comes to the River Jamboree every year. This year, she’s also here for the entertainment.
“I’m out here to enjoy my nephew. He plays with the Unfazed band," she said.
For years, the City of Moss Point has hosted the event and packed a part of Main Street at the river with local vendors.
“This is a great day. We look forward to it every year," said Ward 1 Alderman Sherwood Bradford. “This is tradition.”
There was everything from fresh squeezed lemonade to chocolate ice cream, funnel cakes, and hot dogs. Vendors were also selling locally made art and crafts.
“The games," Tristan Kimbrough said of her favorite thing.
“The music and the kids zone," added Akelah Crockett. “It’s fun to come with my family.”
“You can eat and have fun. How can you beat that on a good Saturday like this?” Bradford added.
This year’s River Jamboree was originally scheduled to happen in May, but bad weather pushed it to June 15.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.