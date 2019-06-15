Summer fair has something for everyone in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The South Mississippi Summer Fair has been going on for a week now, and it seems no matter the age, there is a little something for everyone.
“It is a good event to come to. It is pretty fun. I mean it is nice. It is in the Gulf Coast. I mean you got kids, family and friends. Everything. It’s nice,” said participant Tristan Stewart.
A sentiment that some out of town visitors from Louisiana agreed with.
“Just to take a break from work, and we come down here quite often. We didn’t even know this was going on, but we was glad it did. We got down here and had some entertainment,” said participant Diana Hughes.
As far as entertainment, the options were near endless. There was a petting zoo, which gave participants a close encounter with jungle cats, and of course the thrilling carnival rides.
While the lions and tigers drew a crowd, attendees still had a tough time picking a favorite ride or attraction.
“Like all of them. Probably all of them,” said Jamahia Heard.
Jamahia and her brother, KeJuan, just finished watching the tiger and lion demonstration, yet neither could pick a favorite part of the fair. It seems that many are just enjoying it and making beloved memories.
“The rides. We have done a few rides and winning this monkey. That was my prize," said Hughes.
While the monkey was her prize, little KeJuan's prize was just enjoying the day with his family.
“My favorite part is just having fun with my family," said KeJuan Weatherspoon.
