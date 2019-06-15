Saturn V rocket gets well-needed paint job

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of volunteers is giving the Saturn V booster rocket a well-needed paint job at the Infinity Science Center in Hancock County!
When Americans first stepped foot on the moon, nearly 50 years ago, astronauts used a Saturn V rocket. As of 2019, the Saturn V remains the tallest, heaviest and most powerful rocket ever brought to operational status. The rocket is the only launch vehicle to carry humans beyond low Earth orbit.
The rocket was brought to the center in 2016 in worn-out shape. But, starting at 9 a.m., it will be repainted.
Astronaut Fred Haise from the Apollo 13 mission will also be in attendance at the event for interviews and to meet guests.
The paint was donated by PPG.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.