Crossfitters honor fallen Biloxi police officer

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A CrossFit gym honored fallen Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen in a unique way Saturday morning.
Crooked Letter CrossFit in D’Iberville hosted a McKeithen Fundraiser Workout. Around 150 people came out to do the Hero WOD, or workout of the day, in McKeithen’s honor.
It included 126 wall balls to represent McKeithen’s badge number and 24 dead lifts for his years of service. Some did the exercises in police body armor.
The money raised from the event will go to McKeithen’s family.
“Anytime we feel like it’s getting too tough, we want to quit, we want to slow down, we remember why we do this," said Aaron Lamey of Crooked Letter CrossFit. “We’re doing this to honor him and honor his name, and so we’ve had a lot of people come and donate to the family, and we plan on handing that over after this, and it’s been a great turnout."
The gym plans to make this an annual event.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.