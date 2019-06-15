CORE hosts inaugural Juneeteenth Freedom Festival in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - George W. Martin City Park in Gautier was packed Saturday with people celebrating the Juneteenth holiday.
CORE (Community Organization Responsible for Engagement) hosted its first ever Juneteenth Freedom Festival. From music, free food, haircuts, local vendors, a bounce house and more, all to recognize the date when all slaves were emancipated on June 19, 1865. On that date, 200,000 slaves were set free, marking the official end to slavery.
“We want to bring some awareness to the community about what Juneteenth is, while also informing and educating the youth that we have about what Juneteenth is,” said CORE co-founder Rashawn Harris. “We have a lot of locally-owned businesses that might not get a lot of recognition, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to come out here and show the community what they have to offer."
Organizers said they were thankful the weather was nice. They hope to continue this event every single year.
