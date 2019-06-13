Who is Brandon Webber? Memphis man killed by US marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends of Brandon Webber gathered Thursday to mourn the loss of the 20-year-old who was shot and killed Wednesday after an encounter with U.S. marshals.
"We want you to know who he really was,” said Quantasia Turner, friend.
Quantasia Turner, a close friend of Webber’s, said she learned about the news on social media.
"For this to happen to a person who we were close to, who we knew the character of this person...it don't make sense,” said Turner.
Friends say Webber was a father of three and a 2017 graduate of Central High School.
Principal Greg McCullough released a statement saying, “I remember that he was a very talented art student. He seemed to really love his experience at Central High and he engaged well with others.”
A video of Webber was posted on Facebook before the shooting but has since been pulled. In the video he’s seen driving around when he sees officers and says, “He gon’ have to catch me, homie.”
"He said ‘catch.’ They’re saying he said ‘kill,’” said Turner.
Friends say they are hurting and have a lot of unanswered questions.
"It don't even feel like it's true,” said Tyrone Johnson, friend.
According to state and local records, Webber was previously charged with driving without a license, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a controlled substance. All of those charges were dropped.
At the time of his death, Webber was wanted on a felony warrant out of Hernando, Mississippi where a prosecutor says he shot a man five times and stole his car -- the same car he was driving when marshals found him Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.