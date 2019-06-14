Shuckers Clinch First-Half Title and Playoff Berth

JACKSON, Tenn. (Biloxi Shuckers) - Despite a 5-4 loss to the Jackson Generals (37-30) at The Ballpark at Jackson, the Biloxi Shuckers (40-27) clinched a first-half title following Thursday night’s contest and are headed to the Southern League Playoffs for a second straight year. The championship is secured on the heels of a Pensacola Blue Wahoos loss, with Biloxi owning the tiebreaker over their South Division foes and a three-game lead in the division with three games to play. With title secured, the Shuckers celebrate their third consecutive half finishing atop the South Division, the best stretch in franchise history.