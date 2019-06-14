Police arrest one man, searching for another after 11 stolen street signs found

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Police Department arrested one man and and is searching for another in relation to stolen street signs.
Police arrested Michael Tracy Ratchford Jr., 51, of Bay St. Louis, on one charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one charge of petit larceny. He also has an extradition hold for an out of state warrant.
Police are also searching for Timothy Stacey, who is wanted on a charge of petit larceny.
One Wednesday, police received a call that two suspects had stolen a stop sign located at the intersection of Dunbar and Esplanade avenues. Investigators identified Ratchford and Stacey as the suspects and obtained arrest warrants for them.
At around 3:17 p.m. Thursday, a search warrant was executed on the 500 block of Esplanade Avenue. As a result of the search, detectives seized 11 street signs stolen from the City of Bay St. Louis as well as a firearm.
Ratchford was taken into custody at the residence without incident. Ratchford was also listed as a fugitive from justice from the state of Missouri for a probation violation.
Ratchord was taken to the Hancock County jail with a $1,000 bond and an extradition hold without bond.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222.
