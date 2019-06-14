Pass Christian woman arrested after money goes missing from Dollar General store

Alexis Marie Smith, 20, of Pass Christian, was arrested on a charge of felony embezzlement by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff | June 14, 2019 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated June 14 at 4:50 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian woman is in jail following an embezzlement investigation.

Alexis Marie Smith, 20, was arrested on a charge of felony embezzlement.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said on May 5, the sheriff’s office received a complaint of embezzlement from the Dollar General on Vidalia Road in Pass Christian. It was reported that Smith, while working as a cashier at the store, took around $2,000 in cash, according to Peterson.

Smith is held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $15,000 set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray pending her initial appearance.

