Old hickories honored at United Way of Jackson and George Counties event

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of donors and potential donors were treated to live music and food at Brady’s Steaks and Seafood Thursday as part of the United Way of Jackson and George Counties 60th anniversary.
Denim and Diamonds celebrates old hickory donors. Those are people who’ve contributed at least $1,000 to the nonprofit. They were also asked to bring a guest who’s interested in donating as part of the recruitment portion of the event.
“It’s very important for people to come out and donate because we help so many people. We have 19 agencies that we fund, so we help so many people in Jackson and George counties,” said CEO Caroline Moore.
Last year there were about 100 old hickories. The United Way of Jackson and George Counties is hoping to double that this year.
