Missing Hancock County man rescued from wooded area

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hancock County man is recovering in an area hospital after being rescued from the woods Friday morning.
According to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam, the man had been in the woods for about four days. Deputies found his vehicle abandoned in the woods on Tuesday and began a search.
Adam said the next day the sheriff’s office received a call reporting someone missing, prompting a search and rescue team to begin a more thorough search.
The Hancock County Sheriffs Office, Hancock Search and Rescue, Hancock Emergency Management Agency and Bayside Fire Department, along Gulf Coast Search and Rescue and Harrison County Fire & Rescue, were all involved in the search.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said a dog team from Gulf Coast Search and Rescue tracked the man into a densely wooded and swampy area off Bayou LaCroix Road and Interstate 10.
The man was treated on the scene by American Medical Response and transported to the hospital by Rescue 5, air medical helicopter.
This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more details are made available.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.