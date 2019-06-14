‘It’s a bad intersection’: One dead after train versus vehicle crash in Copiah Co.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart says one person is dead after a train versus vehicle crash Thursday evening.
Copiah County Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. at Hartley Lane and Countyline Road just north of Crystal Springs.
One person was reportedly flown to Jackson, but the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones said, “It’s a bad intersection,”
Sheriff Jones said there have been previous crashes at the same location.
