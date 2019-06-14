High-flying show opens at Beau Rivage

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A new cirque-style show has opened at Beau Rivage. Top flight performers from all around the globe make up a cast of acrobats, comedians and unique artists.
The summer show builds off a theme based on Hollywood characters.
“We are doing a tribute to cinema. We have elements that will remind people about movies,” said Misha Matorin.
Matorin, president of DreamCast Entertainment, has brought the new cirque-style show Lunaro to the Beau Rivage theater. The theme celebrates Hollywood and the cinematic arts.
DreamCast produces one show every year at Beau Rivage, and the goal is to come up with a fresh theme and different acts for every show.
“We always want to be fresh and exciting. That’s why it’s a huge challenge, but we are managing it. Every year we bring a new show,” Matorin said.
While Lunaro explodes under the lights every night, the cast stays busy during the day constantly rehearsing their acts and working on precise choreography.
These acrobats are world class athletes who are always refining their skills and working on new routines.
“They’re like athletes at the circus. They’re working everyday very hard always, so when they come to the stage it looks easy. It’s safety, too, because what they do is crazy,” Matorin said.
Daring acrobats, a bit of comedy and thrills every minute make up Lunaro in the Beau Rivage theater. The show runs through Aug. 7.
