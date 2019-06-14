Gulfport woman killed while crossing Hwy. 49

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman is dead after being hit by a car early Friday morning while crossing Highway 49.
Rebecca Beatty, 40, was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma at the scene, said Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer.
According to Switzer, Beatty was crossing the highway at 1:15 a.m. after leaving a sports pub just south of O’Neal Road. She was struck by a 2016 Chevy Malibu that was headed south on Highway 49.
The woman driving the Malibu stopped and called for help, said Switzer, adding that the driver was not injured and did not seem to be impaired.
