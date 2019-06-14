Florence Gardens holds open house for latest expansion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the most successful post-Katrina developments on the Coast is expanding again.
Florence Gardens in Gulfport actually poured their first slab the week before the hurricane hit, but since then they have created an atmosphere that home buyers continue to ask for.
Each of the phases of the development has been unique with different sized houses and lots. An open house was held Thursday for their latest phase, Westwood District, which has already sold 29 of the 40 lots.
“The lots are a little bit larger, the garages are set in front of the houses,” said Ryan Goldin, VP and director of operations, “so you have large back yards for people to put tree houses, pools, really just have that really nice large outdoor space.”
Developer Martin Goldin, Ryan’s father, named the 425-acre development after his mother.
“There are many more developments and phases to come,” Ryan Goldin said.
Some major attractions of the development are the walking trails, a stocked lake and the sense of community, especially during holidays.
“Everybody gets to know each other, all the kids like playing together. It’s just a great quality of life, a great community out here," he said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.