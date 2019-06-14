Dry start today. Muggy mornings return tomorrow.

A nice and comfortably cool morning in the 60s will give way to a warmer afternoon in the upper 80s to near 90 with humidity beginning to return. Friday’s skies will be mostly sunny and a stray rain sprinkle will be possible near the coast in the afternoon and evening. By this weekend, we’ll get a south wind off the Gulf which will bring a change in our weather pattern. Expect higher humidity and a chance for hit-or-miss showers each afternoon on Saturday, Father’s Day Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Thursday.