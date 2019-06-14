Donation will help D’Iberville autism center continue their work

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Children impacted by autistic spectrum disorder have very specialized needs, and one nonprofit facility on the Gulf Coast is dedicated to meeting those needs.
The Mississippi Center for Autism & Related Developmental Disabilities has been open to the public since 2011, providing services to parents and children at their D'Iberville facility and in area schools.
Children can come in to get the kind of specialized attention they need to become successful in school and in life.
A donation Thursday from Merchants & Marine Bank will help the nonprofit organization continue their mission of “turning disabilities into possibilities one day at a time.”
“Donations like that go toward providing services for children whose families can’t afford the services, and also whenever an insurance company will not pay for a service,” said Wayne Williams, clinical director of operations.
Kimberly Johnson of Merchants & Marine Bank said several employees have been “directly challenged by autistic children, grandchildren and family members,” and that led to their $1,400 donation.
“It an unknown resource to so many,” she said. "So if we can give back to the community and help the community know exactly what resources they have, that’s what we want to do. "
