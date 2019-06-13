VIDEO: One suspect in custody after police chase ends in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is now in custody after a police chase that ended in Gulfport early Thursday afternoon.
Norman Joseph Bradley, 45, of Pass Christian, was arrested on a charge of felony eluding.
The pursuit began in the 2600 block of Beach Boulevard Biloxi, where officers attempted to stop the silver car during an attempted traffic stop. It proceeded down Dedeaux Road, coming to a stop in the Orange Grove Shopping Center on Highway 49.
In a video sent to WLOX by a viewer, police can be seen slowly circling the parking lot close behind the silver car. The car eventually comes to a stop.
The pursuit ended when Bradley struck a police car, but no major damages or injuries were reported.
Bradley is held at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
