VIDEO: One suspect in custody after police chase ends in Gulfport

VIDEO: One suspect in custody after police chase ends in Gulfport
Officers pursued the slow-moving car around the Orange Grove shopping center before arresting a suspect. (Source: Andrew Gibson)
By Lindsay Knowles | June 13, 2019 at 1:11 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 2:26 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is now in custody after a police chase that ended in Gulfport early Thursday afternoon.

Norman Joseph Bradley, 45, of Pass Christian, was arrested on a charge of felony eluding.
Norman Joseph Bradley, 45, of Pass Christian, was arrested on a charge of felony eluding. (Source: Biloxi Police Department)

Norman Joseph Bradley, 45, of Pass Christian, was arrested on a charge of felony eluding.

The pursuit began in the 2600 block of Beach Boulevard Biloxi, where officers attempted to stop the silver car during an attempted traffic stop. It proceeded down Dedeaux Road, coming to a stop in the Orange Grove Shopping Center on Highway 49.

In a video sent to WLOX by a viewer, police can be seen slowly circling the parking lot close behind the silver car. The car eventually comes to a stop.

VIDEO: One suspect in custody after police chase ends in Gulfport

The pursuit ended when Bradley struck a police car, but no major damages or injuries were reported.

Bradley is held at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.