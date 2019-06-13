USM’s “Curious George” collection returns from Japanese exhibition

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A collection of illustrations and manuscripts featuring a beloved character from children’s literature has returned home to The University of Southern Mississippi after a two-year tour of Japan.
More than 200 pieces depicting “Curious George” are being inventoried this week by USM staff and representatives of Japanese NHK Television.
The collection was part of an exhibition that toured six-cities across that country.
150,000 people visited the exhibit.
University Libraries’ de Grummond Collection houses the literary estate of “Curious George” creators H.A. and Margret Rey.
As a special gift, Southern Miss is receiving dozens of items, such as stuffed animals and plates that were manufactured and sold to the Japanese public during the tour.
“(The exhibit) was amazing,” said Ellen Ruffin, curator of the de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection. “The parents brought their children, the children were thrilled. The merchandise was absolutely original and incredible.”
"Those 150,000 visitors that came to the exhibition now know that George comes from Hattiesburg, so it’s good PR for Hattiesburg, too, said Tsuyoshi “Yoshi” Sakai, exhibition project producer.
Sakai is in Hattiesburg, assisting Southern Miss staff with the inventory.
Ruffin said it should be wrapped up in a day or two.
