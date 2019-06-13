'There won’t be any wildlife left to speak of after this event’: Animals continue to suffer through prolonged flood in South Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, South Delta residents are sharing pictures of the latest roadkill on Facebook.
David Johnson, who lives in the small Delta community, says he’s concerned that the animals trapped in the floodwater are too often now ending up in vehicles path’s in their never ending search for food.
David Johnson said, “The wildlife in the south Delta will be years recovering form this event. This has absolutely decimated the deer herds we’re seeing daily. We’re seeing alligators struck.”
A wildlife officer witnessed a deer getting hit by a log truck on Highway 61 Wednesday afternoon.
He took samples of it’s lymph nodes to test for signs of Chronic Wasting Disease. And the deer that don’t get hit continue to waste away.
Rib cages now showing as they spend the entire day searching for food.
“I cannot see how any rational person would think this is good for wildlife. There won’t be any wildlife left to speak of after this event,” said Johnson.
Residents say they've noticed the deer herds dwindling in recent weeks, making some wonder if they will ever come back to the strength they were.
“It will take years for the wildlife population to recover to the pre-February levels," summarized Johnson. "This won’t be an overnight thing”
