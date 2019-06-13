5th annual Senior Summer BBQ kicks off at Jones park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Senior citizens in Harrison County were treated to pulled pork, baked beans and cake. Organizations from across the Gulf Coast were in attendance to answer questions about financial services to real estate to hospice care for the aging community. Organizers said that community is why they continue to host the event.
“Seeing everybody come together and seeing people that I’ve met here come to the Boyington later to say ‘hey, I met you at your senior summer barbecue,’" said Victoria Keedy, director of Community Relations at Boyington Health and Rehabilitation Center. “I was there and they may have come in with a hip replacement or hip fracture or even a stroke afterwards and saying that I’ll see you again next year.”
