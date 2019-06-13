Scent mister system installed at Pascagoula-Moss Point wastewater plant

Evolving includes masking some of the odor put off by the plant. More than two dozen misters now shoot a vanilla scent into the air from 5 a.m. to midnight each day. The scent is officially called vanillas in the mist and was selected by a smell team and community input, as well as what’s popular in other communities with a similar system. JCUA representatives visited Gulf Shores, Alabama, and studied their system for about six month before moving forward at the Pascagoula plant.