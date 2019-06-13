Saints Open Mandatory Minicamp

METAIRIE, LA (WLOX) - Saints starting quarterback was a no-show for the opening of New Orleans mandatory minicamp as he continued to pursue a lawsuit against a San Diego jeweler.
On Tuesday, fans in attendance saw backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater taking reps with the starters and is taking full advantage of his opportunity.
“I feel pretty good. Getting in and out of the huddle, establishing tempo, chemistry with the guys up front, the guys out wide catching passes to the guys in the backfield,": Bridgewater told WLOX. "Just being on the same page as those guys and it’s been a fun opportunity for me to be a coach on the field as well.”
While practice was taking place, news broke that four-time pro bowl defensive end, Cam Jordan and the team reached an agreement to a three-year contract extension, reportedly worth $52.5 million (with a maximum of 55.5 million that includes $42 million in guarantees) keeping one of the Saints most colorful characters in NOLA through 2023.
“I mean we might dance tonight. My son’s fourth birthday might be a little better today. My daughter turns one tomorrow so somebody’s going to have a heck of a birthday," Jordan said. "I love this place, uprooting isn’t really an option for me. I’ve been able to be apart of all of it, except a Super Bowl, so that’s what we’re headed towards.”
All of the players in camp knew how to play football, obviously, except one. The Saints are trying out South African rugby player,Tristan Blewett, who played for the Nola Gold last year in Major League Rugby. Up until a few months ago, Blewett didn’t know anything about American football and he’s having to learn on the fly, playing defensive back in camp on Tuesday.
“All the guys sort of chip in here and there, I think most of the vets," Blewett told WLOX. "They put me into place, tell me hey run here, do this. It seems like with American football you have to learn straight away so they’ll tell you once and you sort of have to get it. This was definitely something I wasn’t expecting.”
How the Saints found out about the rugby standout no one knows as head coach Sean Payton wouldn’t unveil his sources to the media at camp.
“Ahh, it’s too good of a story, I can’t tell you," Payton said. "It was an email, a text, forwarded on, you know. It’s easy to workout a player who’s right here. That was kind of it.”
New Orleans has two more days of minicamp and then will be off until training camp begins in mid-July to prepare for the 2019 season.
