Low humidity and plenty of sunshine

Cool temperatures in the 60s to start the day. Sunnier skies will allow for warmer afternoon temperatures near 90 in most spots. And the relatively low humidity will mean a heat index around 90 and not 100. By this weekend, we’ll get a south wind off the Gulf which will bring a change in our weather pattern. Expect higher humidity and a chance for hit-or-miss showers each afternoon on Saturday, Father’s Day Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.