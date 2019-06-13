Barry Lyons ready for ‘historic’ Southern League All-Star Game

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The upcoming Southern League All-Star Game is not only an historic event for the Gulf Coast but also for the area’s rich baseball history.
For Barry Lyons, Biloxi Shuckers ambassador and former major leaguer, the game is more than just an all-star showcase.
"It’s an honor. It’s something I don’t take lightly. It’s something I feel very blessed for this community,” Lyons said.
It’s a community that Lyons said has always been immersed in the national pastime.
“We had minor league baseball way back in the turn of the century in the 1900s. Then we had an era in the ’30s, then in the ’40s when we had major league teams have spring training here,” Lyons added. “It’s all beautiful and nostalgic, but to have a minor league franchise here and a beautiful ballpark, it’s a dream come true, and to host the Southern League All-Star game, it’s icing on the cake.”
The host team, the Biloxi Shuckers, has gone out its way to remember and honor those who used to the play the game, like wearing the uniforms of the old Biloxi Dodgers of the Negro Leagues.
Lyons said now he hopes MGM Park is packed for all the festivities early next week.
"I’m really calling out to our community to come out and support this,” he said.
Festivities begin on Monday, June 17.
