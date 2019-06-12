Wicker, Palazzo support call for federal fisheries disaster declaration

Freshwater from the spillway flows into the Mississippi Sound, disrupting the ecosystem and causing substantial loss of marine life. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies has documented 108 dolphin carcasses, many with freshwater lesions. In fact, this year’s re-opening of the spillway has coincided with more observed dolphin deaths than the 2010 BP oil spill. Along the Mississippi coast, April was the deadliest month for dolphins and sea turtles observed in the last five years. While the ecosystem can eventually recover, the near-term impacts are real and require mitigation.