Two arrested after Saucier bar fight sends one to hospital

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are now in custody after a man was hospitalized last month with non-life threatening injuries.
Mark S. George, 60, and Kimberleigh Haenel, 51, both of Poplarville, are held at the Harrison County jail. George was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, and Haenel is held on a charge of accessory before the fact of aggravated assault.
According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to BJ’s Roadhouse Bar in Saucier in reference to an assault on May 5. Deputies located a male victim that had been assaulted behind the bar and called for an ambulance. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for several non-life threatening injuries and a broken leg.
Investigators learned through interviews and evidence that George and Haenel were two of the individuals responsible for the victim’s injuries. Arrest warrants were issued for their arrests. On Tuesday, both surrendered to authorities at the jail.
George is held in lieu of a $25,000 bond, and Haenel is held in lieu of a $15,000, both set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.