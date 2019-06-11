Study on Mississippi life expectancy following national decline

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to a new study released Tuesday by SeniorLiving.org, Mississippi is the No. 50 state in America with a life expectancy of 74.4 years old.
U.S. life expectancy declined nationally for the third consecutive year in 2018, but the causes differ from state to state.
The study shows that the two biggest causes of death in America are cancer and heart disease, followed by increases in suicide, drug overdoses and liver disease connected to alcoholism -- which have increased greatly over the years.
Below are key findings in Mississippi and nationally:
- Heart Disease: Mississippi ranks No. 2 with 231.6 deaths per 100,000 people. Oklahoma had the most heart related deaths with 237.2 per 100,000. Minnesota had the fewest with 119.1 per 100,000.
- Cancer: Mississippi ranks No. 2 with 183.1 deaths per 100,000 people. Kentucky had the most cancer deaths with 185.7 per 100,000. Utah had the fewest with 120.3 per 100,000.
- Suicide: Mississippi ranks No. 31 with 15 suicides per 100,000 people. Montana had the most suicides with 28.9 per 100,000. New York had the fewest with 8.1 per 100,000.
- Drug Overdoses: Mississippi ranks No. 42 with 12.2 drug overdoses per 100,000 people. West Virginia had the most drug overdoses with 57.8 per 100,000 people. Nebraska had the fewest with 8.1 per 100,000.
- Liver Disease: Mississippi ranks No. 16 with 12.6 liver related deaths per 100,000. New Mexico had the most liver related deaths with 26.8 per 100,000 people. Maryland had the fewest with 6.6 per 100,000.
