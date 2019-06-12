Homeless man pleads guilty to kidnapping, assaulting Good Samaritan

“This defendant took advantage of a good Samaritan who was trying to help someone in need," said Assistant District Attorney Mitch Owen, who prosecuted the case. "The victim suffers from a series of work-related injuries he suffered in years past and it was obvious that Leffew was taking advantage of those disabilities. The victim was prepared to testify that if he were to attempt to get away, he was terrified that the defendant would go to his house and harm his wife."