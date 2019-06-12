Cool morning, pleasantly dry afternoon

A mild and pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s. That’s pretty cool for mid June. After some morning sunshine, expect cloudier skies into Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and no heat index thanks to the lower humidity. Skies clear tonight and bring plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday. We’ll have a repeat of cool mornings and pleasantly dry days for the rest of this week. But, by this weekend, we’ll get a south wind off the Gulf which will bring a change in our weather pattern. Expect higher humidity and a chance for hit-or-miss showers each afternoon on Saturday, Father’s Day Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.