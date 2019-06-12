Blood drive for injured George County teen a way to pay it forward

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - De’Lynn Livingston has been dealing with a lot.
A crash in May injured him and two other teenagers in George County. He suffered a fractured neck, a broken pelvis, a broken foot, five abdominal surgeries, a lacerated liver and had a rod inserted down his femur.
He said efforts like the Wiggins blood drive on Wednesday give him encouragement.
“It definitely means a lot just to have a whole bunch of people helping out and everything,” he said. “I like to kind of think this blood drive as kind of another way of giving back to the people who helped me out when I needed it.”
For graduation, his classmates built him a robot, letting him virtually walk the stage to get his diploma.
Friends and family have helped do lawn care, and Southern Hearts Hospice built a ramp at his home.
The goal was to get 75 volunteers to donate to replace the 58 units of blood Livingston needed after the accident.
It was organized by Southern Hearts Hospice in Wiggins.
“Really, we just wanted to help out,” said Trey Byrd of Southern Hearts Hospice and one of the coordinators of the drive. “De’Lynn is a family member of one of our co-workers, and when you start involving family, it hits home.”
Brandy Gregg was also a coordinator.
“With Southern Hearts, we like to believe that we are families helping other families in need, whether it’s our co-workers or whether it’s our patients,” she said.
Blood mobiles from The Blood Center collected the donations for the event that also included a silent auction to raise money to help the family with medical expenses.
Those who missed the blood drive can still donate for Livingston by calling Southern Hearts Hospice in Wiggins at 601-928-5300.
