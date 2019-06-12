Biloxi school district still in search for interim superintendent

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Public Schools have been without a superintendent since May 31 after Arthur McMillan retired from the position.
On May 29, the school district sent out a news release announcing McMillan’s retirement and said they would be naming an interim superintendent in the next few days.
Board member, Jane Meynardie, said the board met Tuesday night and interviewed 5 or 6 candidates for the interim position and will meet again Wednesday night for more interviews.
It is possible the board could vote on the position Wednesday, but it is not certain.
McMillan retired after eight years with the district. He said the reason he decided to retire is so he can care for his mother.
“Of all my siblings, I’m the one with the best ability and opportunity to care for our mother at this time,” he said in his resignation letter.
His abrupt resignation came months after the State’s Auditor’s Office opened an investigation into allegations of illegal and unethical activities in the school district administration.
As for the investigation, Meynardie does not know of any new developments.
