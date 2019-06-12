Biloxi city council approves concept plan for Atkinson Road neighborhood development

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi City Council unanimously voted to approve a concept plan for a new neighborhood development on Atkinson Road in Biloxi Tuesday night.
The plan calls for three phases of development on land owned by developer Dr. Greg Bertucci. A 6-0 vote was all that was needed for the developer and engineering team to move forward with the next step of the development.
The vote Tuesday merely gives the approval for Bertucci and engineering firm, Dennis Stieffel & Associates, to put forth resources to complete construction plans, wetlands studies, property surveys and state and federal approvals.
The hot button issue amongst residents who currently live near the proposed development is traffic.
“They already have traffic problems that are there now. This project will serve as a catalyst to address these traffic problems, the traffic issues, the backing-up, the bottlenecking, will be alleviated by adding additional turning lanes, designated turning lanes and dedicated turning lanes," said project consulting engineer, Dennis Stieffel. "When you do this up and down Atkinson Road, the traffic will flow much better.”
It’s important to note the planning commission and the city council approval was not needed for phase one of the development to begin. That phase includes 107 single-family residential lots along the east side of the development adjacent to Saylor Estates Subdivision.
That land is already zoned for this type of development.
Once phase one is complete, which Stieffel said could take just shy of two years, the group then has to reconvene with the planning commission and the city council to seek approval for the condo development in phase two and the commercial development in phase three.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.