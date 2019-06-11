Three Additional Biloxi Shuckers Added to Southern League All-Star Roster

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - Three players from the Biloxi Shuckers have been added to the Southern League South Division team, the Southern League announced on Monday. RHP Luke Barker and RHP Johan Belisario will join the pitching staff, while OF Dillon Thomas earns a nod for the 47th Southern League All-Star Game. With the addition, the Shuckers now have nine players that will represent the host city on Tuesday, June 18 at 6:35 pm.
Luke Barker earns the first Midseason All-Star nod of his career. This season, Barker has pitched to a 1.59 ERA and registered eight saves in eight save opportunities. In 21 appearances, the 27-year-old has tossed 28.1 innings and allowed just seven runs, five earned, on 11 hits. He’s walked just eight batters while striking out 32 and holding opponents to a .121 batting average against. The righty boasts a 0.67 WHIP, the lowest among pitchers in the league with at least 20.0 innings pitched and is third in saves and tied for sixth in games. Signed as an undrafted by free agent by the Brewers in 2016, Barker was also named the Carolina League Relief Pitcher of the Year in 2018 after recording 20 saves in 23 save opportunities with High-A Carolina. He was also named an MiLB Organizational All-Star for the Brewers in 2018.
Johan Belisario receives his second career Midseason All-Star recognition. The 25-year-old righty has been outstanding for the Shuckers as a starter this season, accumulating a 6-0 record with a 2.24 ERA. Among qualified pitchers, Belisario is third in wins and WHIP (1.03), fifth in ERA and first in winning percentage (1.000). Signed as a minor league free agent by the Brewers in mid-March of 2019, Belisario began the season as a reliever with the Shuckers, making four scoreless outings. Since converting to a starting role on April 19, Belisario has made nine starts, pitching at least five innings in seven of his outings. Belisario spent the first nine seasons of his professional career in the Tigers organization and was named a New York-Penn League Midseason All-Star in 2014 with the Connecticut Tigers.
Dillon Thomas takes home the second Midseason All-Star honor of his career. In 59 games with Biloxi, the outfielder is hitting .278 with 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 32 RBI. The 26-year-old is currently tied for sixth in the Southern League in RBI and tied for ninth in hits (55) and stolen bases (10). Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2011 Draft by the Colorado Rockies, Thomas signed with the Milwaukee Brewers as a free agent in 2018 after spending most of the season with the Texas AirHogs of the independent American Association. He was named an Eastern League Midseason All-Star in 2016 with the Hartford Yard Goats.
The 2019 Southern League All-Star festivities in Biloxi get started with FanFest and the Southern League Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 at 3:00 pm. The Opening Night Gala, located at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pool, will take place from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The All-Star Luncheon, located at Hard Rock Live, will take place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Tuesday, June 18, and will feature the induction of the Southern League Hall of Fame and a keynote speech from former Mississippi State pitcher and 2003 eighth-overall selection Paul Maholm. The Southern League All-Star Game will begin at 6:35 pm at MGM Park and will include special All-Star jerseys, a performance by the Fur Circus and postgame fireworks.