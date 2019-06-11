Three Additional Biloxi Shuckers Added to Southern League All-Star Roster

Luke Barker earns the first Midseason All-Star nod of his career. This season, Barker has pitched to a 1.59 ERA and registered eight saves in eight save opportunities. In 21 appearances, the 27-year-old has tossed 28.1 innings and allowed just seven runs, five earned, on 11 hits. He’s walked just eight batters while striking out 32 and holding opponents to a .121 batting average against. The righty boasts a 0.67 WHIP, the lowest among pitchers in the league with at least 20.0 innings pitched and is third in saves and tied for sixth in games. Signed as an undrafted by free agent by the Brewers in 2016, Barker was also named the Carolina League Relief Pitcher of the Year in 2018 after recording 20 saves in 23 save opportunities with High-A Carolina. He was also named an MiLB Organizational All-Star for the Brewers in 2018.