Shuckers turf guru keeps baseball diamond sparkling

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The baseball diamond and turf at MGM Park is always in tip-top shape thanks to a groundskeeping guru that leaves nothing to chance.
Quince Landry eats, sleeps and drinks turf management. The Lake Charles native is not afraid to spray his knowledge of all things grass and clay to anyone listening.
He and the crew spent Tuesday getting the field ready for a Shuckers day game just hours after a night game.
"Anytime you have a day game, you have to manage your moisture on your infield skin a little bit, so that moisture can get down into the clay and really hold out for the day game,” Landry explained.
He and his team go out of their way to make sure the Shuckers have no turf-related issues when they hit the field.
"These guys are professionals, and the way we look at it is that their job relies heavily on what we do. So, any way we can help them be the best they can be to help them get to the next level... we want to do everything we can to help them,” Landry added.
From start to finish, Landry, his crew and their mascot dog, Teal, have plenty of support from the Shuckers themselves.
"Everytime we throw, he’s asking us how the mound was today and is there anything different they can do,” said Shuckers pitcher Cam Roegner, “He’s a player-friendly groundskeeper.”
