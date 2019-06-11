Seven-time convicted felon from Jackson County sentenced to over 20 years

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A U.S. district judge sentenced 34-year-old Quinton Kinyoun Peairs, of Pascagoula, to serve over 20 years in prison for federal gun and drug charges.
Peairs was sentenced to 120 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm and 123 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Peairs’ sentences will run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay an $8,000 fine and serve 3 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
Officials confirm Peairs has seven prior felony conviction in Jackson County from 2006 through 2015.
According to reports, Peairs sold methamphetamine and a firearm to a confidential informant for the South Mississippi Enforcement Team and the ATF three times in May 2018. On one of those occasions, Peairs brought another individual with him who sold the informant a shotgun stolen from the Pascagoula Police Department.
The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Annette Williams prosecuted the case.
