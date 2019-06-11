Road repairs temporarily close turning lane on D’Iberville Blvd.

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - For the next few days, motorists will not be able to turn north onto D’Iberville Blvd from Popp’s Ferry Road. The turning lane is temporarily closed so workers can make roadway repairs.
Drivers traveling east on old Popp’s Ferry Road will have to travel south. Motorists traveling south on D’Iberville Blvd. will be able to travel west on old Popp’s Ferry Road.
The closure begins Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. and will last about three or four days, depending on the weather.
Officials advise travelers to avoid this area and choose an alternate route until the repairs are completed.
