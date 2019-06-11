REPORT: Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services at risk of take over for failure to protect children

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services (MDCPS) has, over the past 18 months, reduced the number of children in state custody by 20 percent from a high of more than 6,100 children in mid-2017 to around 4,700 today. The reduction of children in foster care is primarily because the agency has concentrated on accelerating each step in the adoption process and has instituted program to ensure children can be safely reunified with their birth parents. MDCPS also is providing strong support services to at-risk families making removal of children into foster care unnecessary. MDCPS has doubled the number of finalized adoptions from 302 in fiscal year 2017 to 647 in fiscal year 2018 and is on track to exceed 700 finalized adoption in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services