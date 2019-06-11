President Trump nominates Mississippi judge to U.S. Court of Appeals

(WLOX) - President Trump announced his intent to nominate Halil “Sul” Ozerden of Mississippi to serve as a Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which covers the states of Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.
Ozerden currently serves as the U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi. He was appointed to that position in 2007 by President George W. Bush.
Mississippi’s two U.S. senators were quick to praise the president’s decision to nominate Ozerden.
“Judge Ozerden is the right choice for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals,” Sen. Roger Wicker said. “His judicial and academic achievements alone qualify him for this position. But his good character, experience as a Navy fighter pilot, and record of volunteerism and community involvement also are exemplary. His service will benefit the court and the people of the United States for many years to come. I am glad President Trump has nominated another outstanding judicial candidate, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure Judge Ozerden is confirmed swiftly.”
“Judge Ozerden has established a strong record on the bench, and I think President Trump’s nomination of him is consistent with his intent to place conservative jurists on the federal judiciary. Judge Ozerden’s experience and life story make him ideal for the Court of Appeals, and I will be proud to work with Senator Wicker and my colleagues to confirm him as soon as possible,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said.
Before taking the bench, Ozerden was a partner and shareholder at Dukes, Dukes, Keating & Faneca, P.A. in Gulfport, Mississippi. Before Ozerden entered law school, he served as a flight officer in the U.S. Navy achieving the rank of Lieutenant.
Over the years, WLOX News has reported on many naturalization ceremonies in Gulfport that Judge Ozerden has presided over. He typically shares with each group his own story of being part of the “American dream,” thanks to his father who came to this country from Turkey back in 1963, giving his family the opportunity for a better life.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.